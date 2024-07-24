Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Flathead wildfire along Hubbart Dam Road contained at 10 acres

Hubbart Dam Fire
Marion Fire Department
The Hubbart Dam Fire was first reported on the afternoon of July 23, 2024.
Hubbart Dam Fire
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 24, 2024

KALISPELL — Crews have been able to contain the Hubbart Dam Fire which broke out Tuesday afternoon in Flathead County.

The Marion Fire Department reported Wednesday morning that the growth of the fire was stopped at approximately 10 acres.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday in an area 1½ miles east of Hubbart Dam.

Hubardt Dam Fire Map

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation assisted the Marion Fire Department in battling the blaze.

According to a social media post, crews will be working at the fire scene for the next few days.

Visit www.mtfireinfo.org to check current fire restrictions across the state.

Wildfire Watch
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Slight growth seen at Miller Peak Fire, containment holding at 25%

MTN News
10:14 AM, Jul 24, 2024
Butler Creek Fire

Missoula County

Containment grows to 70% at Butler Creek Fire

MTN News
9:47 AM, Jul 24, 2024
Bonner School sign, Bonner

Missoula County

Community meeting for Miller Peak Fire held at Bonner School

Derek Joseph
9:59 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Crews battling Flathead wildfire along Hubbart Dam Road

MTN News
5:11 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Firefighters

Missoula County

Understanding the physiology of wildland firefighters

Emily Brown
5:05 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Lightning sparks several fires in the Bitterroot National Forest

MTN News
4:03 PM, Jul 23, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader