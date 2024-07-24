Flathead wildfire along Hubbart Dam Road contained at 10 acres

KALISPELL — Crews have been able to contain the Hubbart Dam Fire which broke out Tuesday afternoon in Flathead County.

The Marion Fire Department reported Wednesday morning that the growth of the fire was stopped at approximately 10 acres.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday in an area 1½ miles east of Hubbart Dam.

MTN News

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation assisted the Marion Fire Department in battling the blaze.

According to a social media post, crews will be working at the fire scene for the next few days.

Visit www.mtfireinfo.org to check current fire restrictions across the state.