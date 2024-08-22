House Draw Fire jumps I-90 in Wyoming; Barber Draw Fire burning north of Tongue River Reservoir

BILLINGS — Firefighters are battling multiple fires in Johnson, Campbell and Sheridan counties in Wyoming, as well as in Big Horn County, Montana.

As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the House Draw Fire which started southeast of Buffalo, has burned more than 4,000 acres, has moved in a northeast direction and has jumped I-90, reports Sheridan Media. The fire was reported to have grown to over 160,000 acres overnight into Thursday.

Evacuation orders have been issued in Johnson County for those north of I-90, to the northern and eastern Johnson County line areas, those who live in the Buffalo-Sussex cutoff area, the Prairie Land Village and residents between Cook Road and I-90.

Sheridan County Emergency Management has issued a Voluntary Evacuation Advisory, for southeast Sheridan County, including the towns of Clearmont and Arvada.

Shelter is available at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo.

WYDOT has closed I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette.

Click here for more detailed information

watchduty.org

In Montana, the Barber Draw Fire has burned more than 5,000 acres north of the Tongue River Reservoir and East of Montana State Highway 314.

Big Horn County Montana emergency officials have issued an evacuation warning, as the fire is aggressively moving south toward the reservoir.