HAMILTON — The Johnson Fire burning east of Sula has grown to 400 acres and remains 0% contained as of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

A community meeting to discuss the blaze will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Springer Memorial Clubhouse in Sula.

MTN News

An earlier evacuation warning issued for residents near the fire has been lifted.

There are 42 people assigned to the lightning-sparked fire which began on July 25, 2024.