Johnson Fire outside of Sula at 4,500 acres, community meeting planned

A public meeting to discuss the fire will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Billie Springer Memorial Community Center
SULA — The Johnson Fire outside of Sula had grown to 4,499 acres and remains 25% contained as of Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

Evacuation warnings issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office remain in place for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area.

Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's App to receive updates on evacuations.

Johnson Fire Map, Ravalli County

A public meeting to discuss the blaze will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Billie Springer Memorial Community Center.

Fire managers note that no structures have been damaged or destroyed by the Johnson Fire.

There are 265 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 25.

