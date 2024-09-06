Little change at Railroad-Daly Fire, part of Skalkaho Highway remains closed

HAMILTON — Little change is being reported from the Railroad-Daly Fires southeast of Hamilton.

The Daly Fire has burned 1,867 acres while the Railroad Fire is at 383 acres, according to an update issued on Friday morning.

Fire managers report although little fire growth was seen on Thursday, fuels are drying out the fire which has the potential to grow on all flanks.

Crews will continue removing tree snags along are Skalkaho Highway and will also begin burnouts between the Railroad Fire perimeter and the Daly Fire perimeter.

A section of the Skalkaho Highway remains closed to traffic between Black Bear Campground and Skalkaho Pass.

There are 18 people assigned to the fires which were sparked by lightning on July 25.