Lolo National Forest moving out of Stage II fire restrictions

MISSOULA — Recent cooler and wetter weather is prompting Lolo National Forest officials to move out of Stage II fire restrictions.

The change will go into effect on Friday, Aug. 9. However, fire managers are cautioning the fire danger level remains high.

“Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent wildfires," Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton stated. 'Conditions can change quickly, as we saw this past month when hot, dry weather created extreme fire danger levels.”

A news release notes that 81% of this summer's wildfires have been human-caused.

The Scapegoat Wilderness in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex will remain under Stage I fire restrictions.

The latest information on Montana fire restrictions can be found at www.MTFireInfo.org.