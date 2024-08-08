Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Lolo National Forest moving out of Stage II fire restrictions

Fire Danger
MTN News
Fire Danger
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Recent cooler and wetter weather is prompting Lolo National Forest officials to move out of Stage II fire restrictions.

The change will go into effect on Friday, Aug. 9. However, fire managers are cautioning the fire danger level remains high.

“Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent wildfires," Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton stated. 'Conditions can change quickly, as we saw this past month when hot, dry weather created extreme fire danger levels.”

A news release notes that 81% of this summer's wildfires have been human-caused.

The Scapegoat Wilderness in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex will remain under Stage I fire restrictions.

The latest information on Montana fire restrictions can be found at www.MTFireInfo.org.

Wildfire Watch
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Containment grows to 86% at Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

MTN News
Grouse Fire

Wildfire Watch

Grouse Fire burning 3,700 acres near Wise River

MTN News
Johnson Fire.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire holding at 270 acres east of Sula

MTN News
Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Fire restrictions vary across Northwest Montana

MTN News
Elkhorn Ridge Fire

Wildfire Watch

Elkhorn Ridge Fire burning along Salmon River

MTN News
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula 75% contained

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader