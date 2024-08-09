Bitterroot National Forest eases fire dangers, lifts restrictions

The fire danger level across the Bitterroot National Forest and in Ravalli County has been lowered to "Very High” and fire restrictions were lifted on Friday.

However, the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness Area, on the southern end of the forest, will remain under Stage 1 fire restrictions.



The decision to lower the fire danger level and ease restrictions was made following recent cooler and wetter weather.

“Dropping fire restrictions will likely bring more visitors to the Forest,” said Bitterroot Nationa Foreast Fire Prevention Officer Russell Buzzell. “But with most of the fire season still ahead of us, I would remind everyone to be extra vigilant about putting their campfires completely out before they leave the area."

People are being asked to follow the below fire safety tips when visiting the Bitterroot National Forest:



Smoking: Smokers should light up only in areas cleared of all flammable debris. Cigarette butts should never be thrown from vehicle windows.

Fireworks: Fireworks are illegal on public lands: every forest, every campsite, every day. Never light fireworks in the woods.

Vehicle Safety: Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground. A loose safety chain or dangling muffler can send a shower of sparks into dry vegetation. Keep vehicles off dry grass. The catalytic converter may contact the vegetation and start a fire.

Recreational shooting: Take precautions! Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you're shooting in a safe location, away from roads, trails, campsites, and occupied areas. Shooting exploding targets is prohibited on National Forest System lands. Click here for more information.

Know before you go: Always check with your local Ranger Station prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.

Fire managers caution that under “Very High” fire danger fires can still start easily from all causes and small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity.

The lifting of the Stage II fire restrictions means campfires are once again allowed and people can resume using combustible engines and chainsaws during all hours of the day.

Visit www.mtfireinfo.org to learn more about restrictions that are in place throughout Montana.

Firefighters have responded to 6 human-caused and 55 lightning wildfires this summer on the Bitterroot National Forest.