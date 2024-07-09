Watch Now
Missoula County fire danger level moving to 'high'

HIGH FIRE DANGER
HIGH FIRE DANGER
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 09, 2024

MISSOULA — Our continued hot and dry weather is prompting officials to raise Missoula County’s fire danger to “high” effective on Wednesday, July 10.

“With conditions dry and with no reprieve in sight, it is critical that the public exercise caution while recreating and working outdoors,” said Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Fire Management Officer Ashleigh Burwick.“Many of our recent human caused wildfires have been from illegal debris burning, bonfires, fireworks, and equipment.”

According to a news release, an average of 70% of wildfires in Missoula County are human-caused.

Visit https://www.mcfpa.org/ to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, rules, and fire prevention tips for Missoula County.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for information on fire conditions and fire restrictions throughout Montana.

