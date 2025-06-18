Watch Now
Lost Horse Fire burning 4 acres in Bitterroot National Forest

Fire managers report the blaze was held within containment lines on Tuesday night.
The Lost Horse Fire is burning south of Twin Lakes on the Bitterroot National Forest.
HAMILTON — The Lost Horse Fire, a ½ mile southwest of Twin Lakes in the Bitterroot National Forest, has now burned an estimated 4 acres.

Fire managers report the blaze was held within containment lines on Tuesday night.

There are no closures or restrictions in place at this time.

The lightning-sparked wildfire grew a ½ acre on Tuesday due to increased winds and low relative humidities.

A total of 28 firefighters are currently assigned to the Lost Horse Fire and a 20-person crew from northern Idaho is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

A pair of helicopters and a Skycrane have been dropping water on the fire.

