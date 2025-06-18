Lost Horse Fire burning 4 acres in Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON — The Lost Horse Fire, a ½ mile southwest of Twin Lakes in the Bitterroot National Forest, has now burned an estimated 4 acres.

Fire managers report the blaze was held within containment lines on Tuesday night.

There are no closures or restrictions in place at this time.

MTN News

The lightning-sparked wildfire grew a ½ acre on Tuesday due to increased winds and low relative humidities.

A total of 28 firefighters are currently assigned to the Lost Horse Fire and a 20-person crew from northern Idaho is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

A pair of helicopters and a Skycrane have been dropping water on the fire.