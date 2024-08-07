Watch Now
Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula 75% contained

MISSOULA — Containment at the 2,724-acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula is sitting at 75% as of Wednesday morning.

Crews are continuing to clean up residual fuels on Moccasin Ridge where trees were initially removed to create a fire break.

071524 MILLER PEAK FIRE MAP

Wednesday's update notes that although fire activity has decreased significantly, record-low moisture in the heavy fuels is allowing for residual heat to remain despite the recent rain. Crews are continuing to patrol and mop up any residual heat along the eastern side of the fire.

There are 97 people, including four engines assigned to the Miller Peak Fire which broke out on July 14. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

