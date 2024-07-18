Missoula County to implement Stage II Fire Restrictions

Watch Now
MISSOULA — The continued hot and dry weather is prompting officials to announce Stage II Fire Restrictions will be coming to Missoula County.

The Missoula County Commission voted Thursday morning to put the restrictions into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 19.

The restrictions will apply to all private land in Missoula County outside the Missoula City limits as well as federal and state lands within the county.

The following activities are prohibited under Stage II fire restrictions:

  • Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire. 
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials.
  • Operating lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws and other internal combustion engines from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.  
  • Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. 
  • Using an explosive between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
  • Operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails, with exceptions for those carrying out official business related to the function of governmental agencies and public utilities.

A new release notes:

Violation of these restrictions is a misdemeanor offense and a person who purposely ignites a fire in violation of these restrictions shall reimburse the county governing body or recognized protection agency for costs incurred for any fire suppression activities resulting from the illegal fire and may be liable for other civil damages.

Visit mtfireinfo.org for information on active fires, fire restrictions throughout Montana, and wildfire preparedness and prevention tips.

