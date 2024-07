GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Little change is being reported from a wildfire that is burning in Glacier National Park.

The Muir Creek Fire, which is four miles from U.S. Highway 2, has burned 30 acres.

MTN News

Fire managers are working on a strategy for confining the Muir Creek Fire to the Glacier National Park.

Fire danger remains “very high” and people are asked to be careful with campfires.