MISSOULA — No change is being reported Friday at the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula.

The blaze is holding at 2,600 acres with containment holding at 25%.

Fire managers report Lower Miller Creek Road is closed due to debris from Wednesday's storm.

MTN News

There are 787 people assigned to the fire including 31 engines, five helicopters and 19 hand crews.

The cause of the Miller Peak Fire which began on July 14 remains under investigation.