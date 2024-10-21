NEW INFO: 19 acres burn in Sunday wildfire near Kalispell

UPDATE: 10:53 a.m. - October 21, 2024

We are learning more about what began as a grass fire on Sunday in the West Valley Area near Kalispell.

West Valley Rescue reports over 19 acres burned in the blaze which was reported shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The fire moved through dry grass and toward wooded residential areas near West Valley Pines and West Bluegrass Drive, eventually prompting "evacuation notices," according to a new release.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News An out-of-control grass fire prompted pre-evacuation notices in the West Valley area of Kalispell on October 20, 2024.

Crews managed to stop the fire's progress by 2:40 p.m., although some outbuildings did catch fire. West Valley firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The release states "a mixture of open land and wooded residential areas" burned, but no homes were lost.

The Kalispell, Smith Valley, South Kalispell and Evergreen fire departments, along with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also responded to the scene.

MTN News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(first report: 8:36 a.m. - October 21, 2024)

An out-of-control grass fire prompted pre-evacuation notices in the West Valley area of Kalispell on Sunday.

The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on Old Reserve Drive and grew out of control due to the windy conditions.

Coclet Road was closed from Farm to Market Road to West Valley Road with only residents being allowed into the area.

The West Valley, Kalispell, and Evergreen fire departments along with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded to the scene.

No structures were damaged and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire that burned one acre remains still under investigation.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report