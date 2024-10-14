Railroad-Daly Fire southeast of Hamilton at 11,700 acres

HAMILTON — The Railroad-Daly Fire burning 26 miles southeast of Hamilton has grown to a combined 11,701 acres.

The Monday update shows the Daly Fire is at 10,205 acres while the Railroad Fire Acres has burned 1,496 acres.

MTN News

Fire managers report an overnight infrared flight showed an increase in the number of acres burned.

The evacuation warning issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office on October 9 for residents in the 1700 to 2500 block of Skalkaho Highway remains in effect.

Additional evacuation information can be found on the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Residents can register

for emergency notifications at http://hyper-reach.com/mtravallisignup.html.

More information from the October 14, 2024, update:

"Crews continued burn out operations to the southwest towards Skalkaho Hwy 38. Dozer and handline continued on the Gird/Skalkaho ridge. Firefighters continued firing off the dozer line creating a wide blackline in efforts to slow fires progression. Multiple helicopters aided firefighters during firing operations. Crews persisted with felling operations to remove hazardous trees along Skalkaho Hy 38.



Today crews will continue chipping along the coal creek road. They will also continue constructing a 100’ shaded fuel break extending from the Hwy 38 corridor to Stoney Creek drainage ridgeline.



On the west side of the fire, crews will hold previous firing operations in the Buckhorn Saddle area as well as cutting hazardous trees along Skalkaho Hwy 38.



Weather and Fire Behavior



Continued high pressure will bring warm and dry conditions with daily winds. Relative humidity recoveries will continue to be poor through Wednesday. Warm and dry conditions are forecasted Monday and Tuesday.



After Wednesday cooler temperature's are expected with periods of precipitation and snow levels lowering to 4,000 feet. There is a 50% Probability for at least 2” of snow over mountain passes by Friday morning."

A total of 258 people are assigned to the Railroad-Daly Fire.