Railroad-Daly Fire southeast of Hamilton nears 9,500 acres burned

HAMILTON — The Railroad-Daly burning 26 miles southeast of Hamilton has now burned nearly 9,500 acres.

The Monday update shows the Daly Fire is at 8,188 acres and is 56% contained while the Railroad Fire Acres has burned 1,279 acres and is 35% contained.

Fire managers report that while a Sunday reconnaissance flight showed moderate growth in the wildfires, the growth has moderated since the recent wind event.

The most significant activity was seen north of the Fuse Lake/Duncie Creek and below Gird Point along Skalkaho Highway. Firefighters are working to assess and protect structures along the Skalkaho Highway corridor and in the Gem Mine area.

A total of 120 people are assigned to the Railroad-Daly Fire.

The following information is from the October 7, 2024 update: