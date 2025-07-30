Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A 33-year-old male has been arrested for Negligent Homicide after striking and killing a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon on West Broadway in Missoula. Around 12:00 p.m., officers found the male victim unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene. A second pedestrian sustained minor injuries from dislodged tree debris. (Read the full story)

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has identified the two men who died in a plane crash near West Glacier on Saturday as 69-year-old Dwight Steffanson and 68-year-old Thomas Gladden, both from Washington. A witness reported that the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ryan Field. A federal investigation is ongoing. (Read the full story)

A 2018 forest management project played a crucial role in containing the Observation Point Fire, which is currently over 100 acres and 57 percent contained. MTN toured the fire lines and saw how the project improved the fire's behavior, allowing crews to manage it more effectively. (Read the full story)