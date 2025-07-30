MISSOULA — UFP Industries, also known as EDGE Pre-Finished in Bonner, announced its closure earlier this week.

The shutdown will result in 100 employees being laid off in September.

"It's tough. These manufacturing jobs are really important to our community," said Missoula Economic Partnership President and CEO Grant Kier.

Watch to learn more about how the announced closure will impact the local economy:

Missoula official reacts to announced Bonner manufacturing plant announcement

The announcement that UFP Industries was closing came as a surprise to many.

"It came as a shock to the employees and the facility and certainly a shock to us as well," Kier said.

MTN spoke with county leaders to understand what this means for the future of the industry.

Manufacturing facilities in rural areas play a crucial role in boosting the economy and creating jobs.

MTN News Missoula Economic Partnership President and CEO Grant Kier.

"They are really important for building a strong middle class in the community and a sort of resilient community to other economic shocks, so that's disappointing and really impactful," Kier said.

UFP EDGE is part of a Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD), which allows local governments to address infrastructure issues that hinder industrial growth.

Despite this closure, leaders remain hopeful about the future of manufacturing jobs in the area.

"On the bright side, we do know there are other manufacturers in the area who are growing right now and who are expanding, and so we hope and anticipate that a lot of those will be demanding the same kind of skilled labor that we're losing at this facility," Kier said.

In response to the closure, the Montana Department of Labor will host an event next week to provide resources for affected workers.

Staff from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry will be available to:



Assist with filing Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims

Provide guidance on dislocated worker programs and retraining options

Help employees connect with local employers and job search resources

Answer questions about available workforce support services

Event Details



What: UFP Edge Layoff Rapid Response Event

Who: Montana Department of Labor & Industry Rapid Response Team

When: Wednesday, August 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Missoula, 3720 N Reserve St, Missoula, MT 59808

Important Information for UFP Edge Employees:



To ensure you remain eligible for Unemployment Insurance and dislocated worker assistance under federal and state law, do not voluntarily resign from your position prior to the effective date of the layoff. Quitting may affect your eligibility for benefits.

Under the federal WARN Act and Montana law, you have specific rights and protections during this transition. Attending the rapid response event will help you understand these rights and learn about resources available to you and your family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.