Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Railroad-Daly Fires at 2,600 acres, part of Skalkaho Highway remains closed

Skalkaho Highway remains closed to traffic between Black Bear Campground and Skalkaho Pass
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map
MTN News
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — The Railroad-Daly Fires southeast of Hamilton have burned over 2,600 acres and are 4% contained.

The Daly Fire has burned 2,170 acres while the Railroad Fire is at 490 acres, according to an update issued Monday.

A section of the Skalkaho Highway remains closed to traffic between Black Bear Campground and Skalkaho Pass. Gird Point Lookout is also closed.

Fire managers report the Daly Fire is moving towards Skalkaho Pass with overnight winds pushing the blaze. The number of acres burned is expected to be updated when the next mapping flight happens.

Crews will continue to remove hazardous trees along the south side of Highway 38 to mitigate safety concerns when the highway reopens.

Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 5 took over management of the fires at 6 a.m. on Monday.

There are 33 people assigned to the fires.

Wildfire Watch
Mile Marker 104 Fire Dixon

Wildfire Watch

Mile Marker 104 Fire near Dixon at 468 acres, 10% contained

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader