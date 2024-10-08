Ravalli County closing outdoor burning due to fire danger

HAMILTON — Ravalli County officials have closed outdoor burning on Wednesday and Thursday due to high fire danger.

Outdoor debris burning will be closed on October 9 and October 10 and the burn permit program will be shutdown.

Recreational and cooking fires up to 48” will continue to be allowed at this time, as long as the fire is fully attended and completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving the area of the fire.

Local fire managers are asking for your help in preventing human-caused fires by keeping in mind the following fire prevention tips.



Avoid driving or parking vehicles in tall, dry grass. Exhaust systems and catalytic converters easily start fires.

Ensure safety chains on trailers or other equipment do not drag, causing sparks.

Dispose of smoking materials properly. In a vehicle, use the ashtray; outside, crush smoking materials and matches dead out on bare ground larger than 3 feet in diameter.

Make sure all mechanical outdoor equipment (tractors, chainsaws, off-road vehicles, etc.) are equipped with properly working mufflers, spark arresters, and bearings.

Information regarding outdoor burning and the burn permit system in Ravalli County can be found here.