Very little growth reported at Black Mountain Fire near Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — The Black Mountain Fire burning several miles northwest of Lincoln in Lewis & Clark County exhibited little if any growth overnight, and is still estimated at 65 acres with zero containment.

There have been no reported injuries and no reported damaged structures as of mid-day on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. on Monday; the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Officials with the Helena-Lewis & Clark Forest said that retardant and water drops on Monday helped limit fire spread.

Three air tankers are on the ramp in Helena ready to rejoin the suppression efforts.

The Bitterroot Hotshots arrived Monday night, and additional hand crews have been ordered.

Fire managers hope to take advantage of an existing road and a mountain bike trail as they begin fireline construction. The Pine Grove Campground remains closed.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at the Lincoln Public School building to serve those affected by the fire.

Montana Highway 200 through Lincoln remains open.

People are asked stay out of the area and be aware of increased emergency vehicle traffic on roads and highways in the vicinity.

