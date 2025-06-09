UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Gates of the Mountains grows to 300 acres

Update 6/9/25 7:35 p.m. — The Hilger Valley Fire has grown to an estimated 300 acres according to fire officials.

Aerial resources now include two DNRC Type 2 Helicopters and two large air tankers to assist ground crews in suppression efforts.

The Hilger Valley Fire was first discovered by local and DNRC engines on Monday, June 9 at 2:10 p.m. The fire is burning 20 miles north of Helena, near Gates of the Mountains on Interstate 15.

The fire is burning in grass and heavy timber. The Hilger Valley Fire is considered 0% contained as of 7:35 p.m.

Montana DNRC DNRC Helicopter fighting the Hilger Valley Fire.

Original Story — A wildfire is burning north of the Gates of the Mountains Interstate 15 exit. The smoke plume can be seen from Helena.

The Hilger Valley Fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. and was burning around 20 acres as of 3:45 p.m.

Crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, local firefighter agencies and Type 2 helicopters are responding. DNRC says additional resources are en route and being ordered.

People traveling through the area are asked to use caution as firefighters fight the fire.