Containment on Deer Fire burning near Missoula grows to 40%

MISSOULA — Containment on the Deer Fire near Missoula and Turah has grown to 40% as of Thursday morning.

Nearly 170 people are assigned to the blaze, including six crews, three engines, four water tenders and two skidgens.

The Lolo National Forest reports firefighters have continued to strengthen the fireline around the perimeter of the fire.

Additionally, crews have installed hose lays and are "mopping up” at least 50 to 60 feet from the fire’s edge.

Firefighters will continue to secure and monitor the area through the heat of the day on Thursday.

Fire behavior is minimal as the blaze continues to burn in the timber in steep, rugged terrain.

However, increased fire behavior is possible with the continuing warming and drying trend, according to the Thursday update.

The human-caused fire — which sparked on the evening of July 18 — remains under investigation.