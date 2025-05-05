Watch Now
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find missing Idaho man

Richard Everson.jpg
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Richard Everson.jpg
LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

86-year-old Richard Everson of Nezperce, Idaho, left family he was visiting in the Libby area early Sunday morning.

He was possibly traveling back to Idaho after leaving Montana, but his direction of travel is unknown.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Buick Rainier with an Idaho license plate 3L16877.

Everson suffers from severe dementia and needs heart medication.

He is 5'6" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair, blue eyes, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Everson is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112.

