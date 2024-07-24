1 person dies, several sickened in Flathead County E. coli outbreak

KALISPELL — One person has died and a dozen others have become sick in an E. coli outbreak in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports an investigation has found that while many of the cases showed moderate symptoms, one person has died.

"Preliminary investigative findings indicate that ground beef containing the E.coli bacteria may be the exposure of concern. State partners continue to test clinical and food samples for laboratory confirmation," a news release states.

The initial investigation by FCCHD and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shows that the E.coli outbreak may have come from ground beef sold to several area restaurants.

The restaurants were not named in the release.

A news release notes that the last known date that the ground beef was consumed was on July 14. The ground beef was not sold in grocery stores.

“We send our condolences to all family and friends that have been affected by this death,” said the FCCHD Health Officer. “Our staff continue to work diligently through this investigation and were able to identify a suspect source early to mitigate risks and prevent others from getting sick.”

E. coli infections can be prevented by taking the following precautions:



Cook ground beef and pork to a minimum internal temperature of 160°F. Do not eat rare or undercooked ground beef.

Always carefully wash hands with soap and warm water after using the bathroom and changing diapers, and before handling or eating any food.

Always wash hands after contact with farm animals, animal feces, and animal environments.

Wash raw fruits and vegetables before eating.

Keep raw meat separate from produce and other foods when shopping for and storing groceries.

Avoid unpasteurized beverages.

Click here for additional information about E. coli and illness prevention tips.