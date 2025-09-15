Suspect in custody after Flathead County SWAT situation near Creston

CRESTON — 6:00 p.m. UPDATE: Sheriff Heino tells MTN News that the suspect has been taken into custody.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino is asking the public to avoid the area of Foothill Rd near Creston as an active SWAT situation is underway.

Sheriff Heino tells MTN News that a suspect wanted with multiple warrants led law enforcement on a car chase around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Spike strips were deployed, and the suspect ran away from the vehicle on foot and barricaded himself inside a residence.

Sheriff Heino said SWAT negotiations are underway.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.