Suspect in custody after Flathead County SWAT situation near Creston

Courtesy - Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino is asking the public to avoid the area of Foothill Rd near Creston as an active SWAT situation is underway.
CRESTON — 6:00 p.m. UPDATE: Sheriff Heino tells MTN News that the suspect has been taken into custody.
_________________

Sheriff Heino tells MTN News that a suspect wanted with multiple warrants led law enforcement on a car chase around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Spike strips were deployed, and the suspect ran away from the vehicle on foot and barricaded himself inside a residence.

Sheriff Heino said SWAT negotiations are underway.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

