Arts in the Park Festival celebrates 55th year

KALISPELL — Fifty-five years is a long time, and the Arts in the Park Festival in Kalispell has remained a community fixture for all those years.

Since 1970, the Glacier Arts Museum, originally called The Hockaday Museum of Art, began showcasing local artists.

“Really the strength of this event comes from the quality artists, artisans, and musicians that apply and are a part of this event,” Glacier Art Museum Executive Director Alyssa Cordova said.

With the festival's long history, many artists have seen themselves go from the buyers to the sellers. One of them is Maren Skates, who first came as a little girl and is now a vendor.

“We've been coming to this festival in particular since I was about two or three,” Skates said.

Skates, who does ceramic rosemaling, said she felt lucky that art festivals are prominent in the Flathead community, because it’s allowed for her to live out her dreams of being a full time artist.

“Finally being able to do this full time, and to come to such an amazing, incredibly unique place such as this," Skates said. "It's very moving.”

It's a full circle moment for Skates, the little girl who frequented the festival years ago has won an award. This time attending as an artist for the first time.

“There were definitely tears when I got the best new artist award this year, that was unexpected and very humbling," Skates said.

And while the event benefits the event honors its artists, it also benefits the Glacier Art Museum.

“All of the funds from admissions and the funds from the artist booth fees go to supporting our educational programs, exhibitions, and events that we host year round at the museum," Cordova said.

The Arts in the Park festival is a staple in the Flathead community and it seemingly benefits everyone involved, which is why it is no surprise the event has celebrated its 55th year.