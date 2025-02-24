Backcountry Avalanche Warning extended in Northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has extended the Backcountry Avalanche Warning that was issued over the weekend.

The Center cautions that dangerous avalanche conditions exist following weekend rain, heavy snowfall, and high winds.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the Whitefish, Apgar, Swan, and Flathead mountain ranges as well as for portions of Glacier National Park.

Avalanches are likely below about 6,000 feet with the Center noting that "Large to very large natural and triggered avalanches are likely," above 6,000 feet.

"Avalanches may run long distances, into lower-angled terrain, valley floors, and snowmobile trails. Small slopes like roadcuts and snow-covered roofs may be hazardous," the warning states.

Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Click here for the latest avalanche information from the Flathead Avalanche Center.