Ballots due soon for proposed Bigfork Fire bond & mill levy

BIGFORK — With calls to Bigfork Fire quadrupling in 15 years, the department's station built in 1980, no longer meets the modern standard.

“This station was never designed to have full time people eating, living, sleeping in here… as you can see we are basically a garage…with minimal space the building is rather heavily contaminated," Bigfork Fire Public Information Officer Allen Benitez told MTN.

As the Flathead Valley grows, Bigfork Fire does not have the staff to meet that growth in its 186-mile EMS district.

“We are challenged on a regular basis trying to staff one ambulance at a time and we get multiple calls… we have another ambulance sitting here but we just don't have staff to take that out all the time, so that's a major challenge for us," Benitez said.

That's why a proposed bond and mill levy are on the ballot for Bigfork voters. The mill levy will increase staff and replace fire trucks while the estimated $15 million bond will be used to build a new station on land already owned by the fire department.

“The new building is larger than this building, allows us to accommodate all of the vehicles that we need to have in this location, allows us to have sleeping rooms and bathrooms and other things that are important for us,” Benitez said.

If passed, the bond will be repaid over 20 years with an annual cost of $159.31 per $600,000 of taxable value beginning in the 2026-2027 tax year, but as Bigfork grows, the cost is expected to decrease.

For the mill levy, it is an expected $157.47 per $600,000 of taxable value beginning the current tax year.

“We've worked this cost down to as low as we can possibly get it, the longer we wait construction costs continue to go up," he said.

Now the decision rests with the surrounding communities the department serves.

“Whether you are for us or against us, please vote, it's your choice," Benitez said.

Ballots regarding the bond and mill levy are due Sept. 9.

