Bigfork community supports young family after fatal car crash

BIGFORK — On November 25, a family in Bigfork was forever changed when a crash occurred on Highway 35.

Bigfork residents, Walter and his wife Sol, were driving home from work when a car crossed over the center lane and struck them head on.

Sol died on scene while Walter suffered traumatic injuries.

“You know Sol tragically died instantly on the scene, and Walter definitely had someone looking over his shoulder because he shouldn’t be here with us,” said Joe Callahan, owner of The Eatery at Bigfork.

Sol, a mother of three, was only 32 years old when she was tragically killed.

She had just moved to Bigfork six weeks ago from Venezuela with her children, to start a new life in Montana with her husband Walter.

“Walter had the opportunity to come to this country first and make preparations for him and his family and Sol came after, so Sol’s been in the process of coming from Venezuela for about eight months," Callahan said.

Walter works for Callahan at his restaurant The Eatery at Bigfork.

Sol had just started on the job training under Callahan.

“Had just started and she was just figuring things out, she was just trying to get her bearings on this country," Callahan said. "And you know, Montana going into winter is not the easiest — so we were working on that, she was just starting to get her jackets and stuff like that.”

Callahan said Walter suffered a broken elbow, a fractured foot, a dislocated hip and more injuries in the crash.

He’s recovering at Logan Health in Kalispell, with a long road of rehabilitation ahead.

“The children are now going to need extra help being supported because they’re basically without any parents at the moment that can assist them.”

Callahan has started a gofundme for Walter and his family to help with medical bills and family expenses as Walter’s three children aged 13, 9 and 3, adjust to their new life.

“Another thing as well is that the kids will need warm clothes, they have some, but some snow clothes would be nice, shoes definitely," Callahan said.

Callahan said donations can be dropped off at The Eatery at Bigfork, 7950 Highway 35.

He’s thankful for the community support the family has already received, including some Christmas gifts for the children.

"Bigfork is its own little bubble, so those who live here have seen it, those who have visited here have seen it, that we are a very special community that most people don’t have, and for that I’m beyond grateful,” he said.



MTN News reached out to Montana Highway Patrol to find out if alcohol and speed are factors in the crash, and as of news time — we have not heard back.

A GoFundMe page can be found here.

