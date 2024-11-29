Kalispell woman killed in fatal crash near Bigfork

BIGFORK — A 32-year-old woman from Kalispell died in a Monday night crash in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Highway 35 near Bigfork at 11:19 p.m. on November 25, 2024.

The victim was a passenger in a Chevy Cruze that was struck head-on by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Kalispell man.

The driver of the Cherokee crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both drivers were transported to Logan Health in Kalispell for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the victim’s family.

