Bigfork VFW to host suicide awareness and prevention training

BIGFORK — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Bigfork is hosting suicide awareness and prevention training on Friday, May 9.

The free training is open to the public and aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to recognize suicide warning signs.

Vietnam War Veteran and Bigfork resident Michael Stone will host the training.

Stone said the event is open to anyone in the Flathead, not just veterans.

“It’s veterans supporting veterans and the community, it’s for everybody to train because it’s not just veterans that die by suicide,” said Stone.

The hour-long training starts at 2 p.m. Friday at the Bigfork VFW Post at 8098 Montana Highway 35.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can get help by calling or texting 988 to get connected to the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis hotline.