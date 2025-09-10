BIGFORK - The Bigfork community backed the fire department in a big way Tuesday night, passing both a $15 million bond and a mill levy that will fund a new fire station and increase fire and EMS staff.

“Unfortunately, we got to a place where we really needed both and waiting any longer would have just cost more money. We’re certainly happy that the community supported that decision,” said Bigfork Fire Department spokesman Al Benitez.

“It served the community for 45 years and so we’re certainly proud that it’s done that, but it’s basically past its useful life,” added Benitez.

Watch: Bigfork voters say 'yes' to a pair of requests:

Bigfork voters approve bond, mill levy for new fire station and increased staff

Benitez said the new fire station will increase the number of engine bays and bedrooms, accounting for an increase in staff and will include modern safety measures to protect firefighters.

“We’re adding a decontamination wash area to take care of all the issues surrounding firefighter cancer, making sure that we protect our employees to the best we can.”

The new fire station will sit on Chapman Hill Road and if all goes as planned, construction will start as early as next summer.

“And we believe it’s about a one-year construction window, so we hope to move in summer of 2027," said Benitez.

Bigfork Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebekah King said an updated fire station and additional emergency staff are needed for the growing Bigfork community.

“When your child, partner, employee are having an emergency, that extra $100 a year is well worth it,” said King.

The bond will be repaid over 20 years with an annual cost of $159.31 per $600,000 of taxable value beginning in the 2026-2027 tax year, but as Bigfork grows, the cost is expected to decrease. The mill levy is an expected $157.47 per $600,000 of taxable value beginning the current tax year.

King said an increase in competitive wages from the mill levy will help Bigfork retain firefighters and EMS staff.

“Right now, I believe only three firefighters live in district, we need our firefighters to be a part of our community; we need them living here, so the increase in wages makes them more part of the community,” said King.