Bigfork's Bridge Street Bridge to be replaced with work set to start this winter

BIGFORK — The Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork, which has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for nearly a year, will be replaced.

Construction is expected to begin on a new single-lane steel truss bridge this winter.

The span was closed in January after an inspection found severe erosion on the 100-year-old bridge making it unsafe for all use.

This caused concern in the Bigfork community as it cut off one of two entrances to the town causing traffic issues and safety concerns in case of an emergency.

An open house is being planned as construction work by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is set to begin.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone with the Bigfork community and share details regarding the upcoming bridge replacement," MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen stated in a news release. "The progress of this project following the bridge’s closure has resulted from a true team effort thanks to the dedication of MDT and Flathead County employees, along with the collaboration of several agencies and utility companies.”

Community members can view renderings of the new bridge, get information on the project and ask questions on Nov. 21, 2024, at Bigfork High School from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center will have a photo display and slideshow of the historic bridge.

Donations of non-perishable food will also be collected at the open house to support the Bigfork Food Bank. Donations are not required to attend the open house.

The Bridge Street – Bigfork project is anticipated to begin this winter. The construction timeline is subject to change due to factors such as weather, material availability, and other unforeseen issues.

Once work begins, project progress will be shared weekly via email, webpage, and text message. To receive text updates*, text BIGFORKBRIDGE to 41411. To subscribe for email updates, email sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com.

Visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/bigforkbridge/ to learn more about the project.