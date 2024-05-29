City of Kalispell releases annual drinking water quality report

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell released its annual drinking water quality report on Tuesday.

Multiple water wells were tested for contaminates in accordance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) safety regulations.

The annual report shows elevated levels for two out of four per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found in the drinking water they supply.



PFAs are synthetic chemicals which are also known as forever chemicals.

Exposure to PFAs could negatively impact a person’s health, possibly resulting in developmental effects during pregnancy, reduced immune system activity and cancer.

The Kalispell Public Water System will follow up on another sample at the city's well sites.

City officials also note they are responsible for providing high-quality drinking water but that they can't control the variety of materials used during plumbing.

MTN News

The city recommends that people who are concerned about the PFA drinking levels use a water drinking filter to reduce exposure and to also talk to their doctor or health care provider.

People can have their water tested by using the EPA safe water website or by calling the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

View the full City of Kalispell drinking water quality report here.

The City of Kalispell will be hosting a public workshop to discuss PFAS on June 10, 2024.