Columbia Falls seeks $84 million bond for high school improvements

COLUMBIA FALLS - The Columbia Falls School District is gearing up for its first day of class on September 2.

As the new school year begins, the district is asking voters to approve an $84.8 million facility enhancement bond for major renovations at the high school.

“We really want the building to be future-ready for our kids and last for the years to come,” said Columbia Falls School District Superintendent Cory Dziowgo.

Originally built in 1956, Dziowgo said Columbia Falls High School is in need of major upgrades.

“We noticed some of our infrastructure was struggling, whether the plumbing, the electrical, the HVAC, the curtain walls, it was just time to put a little money to make that building last even longer.”

Dziowgo said bond improvements would enhance safety and security in the high school with controlled access into the building.

Funding from the bond would also go toward infrastructure and building improvements, bringing all students under one roof.

“Yeah, we’ve got two art classrooms outside in the bus transportation barn, it’s a shared space,” said Dziowgo.

Columbia Falls voters approved a two-year $2.75 million building levy in 2024 to replace an outdated roof at the high school.

“You know, there may be some reconfiguration of walls underneath them, but the roof is not coming off; we’re securing that investment that the community has entrusted us with.”

Dziowgo said high school enrollment has grown close to 10% in the last decade, with 700 students attending school this year.

“It’s interesting now with the open enrollment from districts, you know, the strength of our programs are drawing students in and families in and they’re recognizing the good things that Columbia Falls High School and the district have going on.”

The designs for renovation are still in the beginning phase and Dziowgo said the district will hold community meetings this fall to gather input from families in the district.

“We’re still taking input on that; we just know that $84.8 million is something that we can work with to make sure that all of our curricular areas are enhanced for many years to come.”

The facility enhancement bond request would be for 25 years and a home with a taxable value of $500,000 would see property taxes increase by roughly $306.71 a year after the building levy expires.

More information on the bond request can be found here. Ballots will be mailed to voters on October 17 and are due on Election Day, November 4.