Water damage delays Columbia Falls High School roof construction

COLUMBIA FALLS — Voters approved a $2.75 million building levy in May to replace an outdated roof at Columbia Falls High School.

With the first day of School on September 3, construction of the new roof is still ongoing after delays in construction due to heavy rain damage this summer.

“We had five water events that caused the damage, and we went from possibly not having four to six classrooms to not having 28 classrooms, so we’re thankful for the classrooms that we have but just things are going to be a little different,” said Columbia Falls High School Superintendent Cory Dziowgo.

Dziowgo said that to begin the school year, the district will utilize some classrooms outside of the high school, including at the old Canyon Elementary School in Hungry Horse which shut down in 2011.

“Up to 15 classrooms up in the Canyon that are all elementary sized classrooms, but we will get high school desks, smartboards, phone, internet and all that going up in there, so it just won’t be the regular classroom that kids are expecting,” said Dziowgo.

Despite being shut down for more than a decade, the school district still owns Canyon Elementary School.

Dziowgo said the district will provide needed transportation for students to and from the school.

“You know the district is very fortunate to have that building for a time like this, Bad Rock Canyon is scenic and beautiful but it’s kind of a tough place to drive so we want to minimize our students’ driving up there.”

With the first day of school fast approaching, Dziowgo said district officials are working hard to keep in-person learning the priority.

“Just the commitment of Columbia Falls and the staff just to ensure our students are in the classroom with their teachers and the support staff, we just felt that’s really important,” added Dziowgo.

Belfor Property Restoration is replacing the roof with 24 workers on site and the hope is to have the job finished by October 25.

Dziowgo said student safety is the top priority.

“Our industrial hygienists, they’re the ones ensuring that our building is put back together in the proper manner, so as Belfor is working to restore the building, any damage that they’re seeing from previous or current, we’re addressing to make sure we have the highest standard," said Dziowgo.

Dziowogo said additional plans regarding the start of the school year will be released this week.