Crews douse roof fire at Columbia Falls High School

Columbia Falls HS Roof Fire
Columbia Falls Fire Department
Crews quickly put out a roof fire at Columbia Falls High School on July 15, 2024.
Columbia Falls HS Roof Fire
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 16, 2024

COLUMBIA FALLS — Crews made quick work of a fire that broke out Monday evening on the roof of Columbia Falls High School.

The Columbia Falls Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at the high school shortly after 6:50 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a fire on the roof, according to a social media post.

The fire was quickly put out and little damage was done to an old section of the roof that's being replaced.

Fire officials say the fire was sparked by ongoing demolition which is taking place as the high school roof is replaced.

Fire departments from Evergreen, Kalispell and Whitefish also responded to the incident.

