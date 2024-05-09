Work on Columbia Falls High School roof expected to begin right away

COLUMBIA FALLS — Voters passed a Building Reserve Levy for Columbia Falls High School on Tuesday, and we spoke to Superintendent Cory Dziowgo to learn more about what’s next.

Currently, the Columbia Falls High School roof has had some work done, and instead of a ceiling, students must endure having a plastic covering.

Work on the roof disrupted classes this year with loud construction noises and students having to move classrooms so construction could be done.

The community supported the needs of the school with a large voter turnout of over 40%, and a new roof will be installed.

The contract with the construction company that will allow work to begin has been placed on Monday's school board agenda.

“I think what the building reserve levy really means is that our voters are wanting to preserve our buildings. The roof has some damage," Dziowgo said. "So our community really stepped up and knows that we need to take care of what we have and we're proud of it."

The hope is construction on the new roof can begin in the next few weeks. With 21 days left of school, this will cause some disruption to classes, but the goal is to have the work completed by September.