Decades-long polar plunge tradition adapts to high water levels at Flathead Lake

BIGFORK — Due to high water levels, a decades-long tradition is having to get creative to continue its legacy.

The polar plunge at the Raven has seen thousands dunk themselves into the freezing Flathead Lake for over 30 years on New Year's Day, but in 2026, it looks a little different.

"The climate's changing, everything's changing, you just have to adjust," Owner Sam Boucher said.

The tradition typically sees hundreds of people jump into the lake at once on New Year's day. But windstorms and atmospheric rain have the lake at full pool meaning the Raven has lots to clean up.

"We lost about five or six feet of shoreline that just got washed away," Boucher said. "Our normal deck that goes down into the easement to get out into the water, normally it is a one foot or so step, it got down to three feet by the time the water washed everything away, so we had to build new stairs."

That's when Boucher decided to change the plunge for 2026.

"We just didn't feel that 200 people could do this safely all at the same time with our very narrow access and with the lake being as high as it is," Boucher said.

Instead, the Raven allowed small groups to plunge every half-hour.

"That way everyone can get in and get out safely and not be trapped by a big crowd," Boucher said.

And the changes did not keep plungers of all ages away from the lake, including Taylor Brewster.

"This is my sixth or seventh year in a row doing this and its just something to the new year started. We generally make a whole resolution of washing away everything from the last year, and this is our revitalization of 2026," Brewster said.

Brewster said the tradition is a great way to bring the community together.

"The Ravens just an iconic staple of Bigfork and so what better way to get the community together, do something like this and have a nice warm drink afterwards," Brewster said.