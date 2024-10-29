Electric vehicle charger now available at Apgar Visitor Center in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — A new level two electric vehicle charger is now available for people to use in the Apgar Visitor Center parking lot.

Glacier National Park and Glacier National Park Conservancy had the new charger installed and ready for use in late September 2024.

The charging station is free to use but limited to two hours of charging time when in heavy demand.

Park officials note the Apgar location is the second electric vehicle charging site added by the park within park boundaries.

The first park vehicle charger, located at the St. Mary Visitor Center, was installed in July 2023.

In 2016, as the contracted concessioner for Glacier National Park lodging, Xanterra installed and continues to operate a charger at Lake McDonald Lodge.

Locations of these and other EV chargers in the vicinity of the park can be found on any EV charging station map website.

A news release states that "Through the installation of electric vehicle chargers, Glacier National Park is supporting the service-wide goal of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 as outlined in the NPS Climate Change Response Strategy."