Entries for the 2025 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo now open

KALISPELL — Entries for the 2025 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo are now open!

Online entries for 4H/FFA and open class competitions are now accepted for the fair, which happens from August 12 to August 17 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

All entries are due by 4:30 p.m. on August 1, except agriculture/horticulture, which are due August 10 and dahlias/gladiolus/floriculture entries, which are due the day before judging.

Children ages five to seven and weighing no more than 55 pounds can register for mutton bustin' during the fair! The event from August 14 to August 16 at the Ram PRCA Rodeo.

Register by July 31 at Western Outdoor, Murdoch's, or the fairgrounds office. Winners will receive Justin Junior boots and be notified by phone.

Click here for additional details.