Crews battle two alarm fire in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Crews battled a two-alarm fire in Whitefish on Sunday evening.

Whitefish firefighters were called to a reported structure fire near Edgewood Place and Wisconsin Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved fire in an abandoned structure, with conditions too dangerous to allow firefighters to gain inside.

MTN News

The size and intensity of the blaze prompted a second alarm to bring more resources to the scene as crews worked to protect surrounding structures and bring the fire under control.

Heavy equipment was brought in by Whitefish Public Works to help in extinguishing the remaining hot spots and ensure the structure was fully extinguished.

Watch video of the fire from Two Bear Air:

Whitefish Two Alarm Fire

Fire departments from Evergreen, Kalispell and Columbia Falls responded to the scene along with Big Mountain Ambulance responded to the scene.

All responding units cleared the scene by 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.