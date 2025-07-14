Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, July 14, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Friends of missing paddle boarder Emily Rea, who disappeared last July 16 at Hungry Horse Reservoir, gathered to honor her memory with a paddle-out event at Sommers Beach State Park on Saturday. Despite her absence, they continued to share stories and express hope for her return with one another. (Read the full story)

While many celebrated their loved ones at North American Indian Days over the weekend, the Butterfly family marched for justice for Jadie Butterfly — who was shot and killed on the Blackfeet Reservation in December 2025. Although some charges have been filed against Treyson Sharp, they do not include homicide, influencing the family to continue to advocate for justice as they navigate the legal system. (Read the full story)

The University of Montana's free river shuttle is back this summer, providing floaters with a safe ride upstream to the Clark Fork River. Running Thursday through Sunday until August 10, the shuttle hopes to enhance accessibility while reducing traffic for those looking to recreate on the water. (Read the full story)