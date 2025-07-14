Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project beginning in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation will install fencing along the Milwaukee Trail starting Monday as part of the next phase of the Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project.

While construction is underway, the Milwaukee Trail will remain open, but there will be reduced lane widths. Access to Toole Park will also be maintained.

Five new access points to the trail hope to balance recreation with ecological health.

Work on the new access points will kick off on August 25 and is expected to be complete by January 2026.

Previous work on the project included the access improvements to the riverbank between Caras Park and Brennan’s Wave.

Click here for more information about the project.