Non-native brown trout detected in Flathead River, FWP responds

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials report that non-native brown trout have been detected in the Flathead River upstream of Pressentine Fishing Access Site near Evergreen.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking that anglers submit any additional brown trout caught within the drainage to the agency.

FWP is using environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling technology to detect any additional presence of brown trout in the Flathead River and tributaries to help identify areas where brown trout may be present and to guide future management actions.

Anglers who catch a brown trout in the Flathead River or its tributaries are being urged to kill the fish immediately and report the catch to the FWP Region 1 office at 406-752-5501.

MTN News

According to a news release, brown trout can harm native trout species, including and westslope cutthroat trout.

“Protecting our native trout populations is a priority,” said FWP Regional Fisheries Manager Mike Hensler. “Brown trout pose a threat to native species in the Flathead drainage, and we need the public’s help to manage this invasive species.”

FWP notes moving live fish from one waterbody to another is illegal and that the introduction of non-native fish and other invasive species "can have devastating ecological, recreational and economic impacts"

Brown trout are identified by their golden brown to yellow-brown color, with dark spots often surrounded by lighter halos, and sometimes with red or orange spots.