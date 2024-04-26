EPA official discusses Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site cleanup

COLUMBIA FALLS — Work on the old Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC) site continues and earlier this week, members of the community met with CFAC and state and government environmental groups to ensure the site is safely developed for the future growth of Columbia Falls.

“In terms of Superfund processes and programs. This site has been evaluated quite robustly. We feel good as an agency about the process that's led us here, eight good years of science and engineering, a lot of discussions and evaluations,” said U.S. Environmental Protection AgencEPA CFAC Remedial Project Manager Matt Dorrington.



Members of the Columbia Falls community had the opportunity to talk with people from the EPA, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Columbia Falls Aluminum Company to learn what has been happening at the CFAC site and some remediation options.

“I think what we're presenting and proposing is a robust cleanup that is protective of human health and the environment,” Dorrington said. “We've got the support of state agencies, and really, you know, looking for opportunities to share that good work with a community that that's potentially impacted.”

While some work has been done on the site, the real remediation work has not started. A sale of CFAC’s 2,400 acres is currently pending and is waiting for approval from the EPA.

“We want to take time to make sure that the impacted community is really informed about all the great work that's been going on up to date,” Dorrington noted.

There has been concern from the public about the possibility of developing the area and putting residential homes on the site, but the EPA is reassuring people that it will be safe after the remediation work is done.



“So really, when we're talking about the Superfund boundary -- it's only 1,300 acres. So, the goal of the remedial project or remediation is to reduce unacceptable risks to human health and the environment,” Dorrington explained.

“And so, the site risks have been characterized extensively. The remedy that will be implemented will eliminate whatever risk exists today,” Dorrington continued. “And that's really the goal of the cleanup and then we're not successful unless we reduce those risks.”

There are plans to hold more public meetings and to keep the public informed throughout the process.