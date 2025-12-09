Flathead Avalanche Center issues Backcountry Avalanche Warning (Dec. 9)

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for parts of Northwest Montana.

Heavy rain, heavy snowfall, strong winds, and above-freezing temperatures have created very dangerous avalanche conditions.

The warning is in effect until. 5 a.m. on Wednesday and covers the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead Mountain ranges, as well as the Apgar Mountains, Lake McDonald Valley, and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park.

Large to very large natural avalanches are likely on mid- and upper-elevation slopes and may involve wet snow or dense slabs of new and wind-drifted snow.

The Flathead Avalanche Center warns the slides can run into low elevation terrain and valley bottoms, including terrain where it doesn't appear to be enough snow cover for avalanche hazards.

Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and travel in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

