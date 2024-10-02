Flathead Co. Board of Adjustment rejects proposed prerelease center

KALISPELL — After hearing public testimony on both sides of the argument the Flathead County Board of Adjustment voted against a prerelease center coming to Flathead County Tuesday night.

The three-person board unanimously denied the Conditional Use Permit for a proposed prerelease center citing inadequate vehicle access and limited availability for additional law enforcement services among other issues.

The majority of public testimony at the hearing spoke against the proposed location of the prerelease center on the border of Kalispell and Evergreen on East Oregon Street.

The votes come after the Flathead County Commissioners approved a Resolution of Support for the prerelease Center Tuesday morning.

Flathead County resident Larry seed spoke at the meeting about his concerns regarding the proposal.

He was pleased with the board’s decision.

“I’m thankful that they listened to the testimony that was given and that they listened to the concerns of the community, I wasn’t certain if that was going to happen, and I believe that a prerelease center is certainly needed, I also believe that is the wrong place for it,” said Seed.

The Montana Department of Corrections can re-apply for a Conditional Use Permit for a prerelease center at a different location at any time.