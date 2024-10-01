Flathead Co. Commissioners approve Resolution of Support for proposed prerelease center

KALISPELL — Flathead County Commissioners approved a Resolution of Support for a prerelease center in Kalispell during a commissioner's meeting Tuesday morning.

The Resolution of support ruled 2-1 in favor of the prerelease center with commissioners Randy Brodehl and Brad Abell supporting the prerelease center, commissioner Pamela Holmquist voted against the project.

The Flathead County Board of Adjustments will now vote on a Conditional Use Permit for the prerelease center during a public hearing on Tuesday, October 1 at 6 p.m. at 40 11th Street West, Suite 200 in Kalispell.

A prerelease center is a residential facility that helps individuals transition from incarceration to community living. The state currently operates 10 prerelease centers throughout Montana but does not operate one in Flathead County.

The proposed facility would be located on East Oregon Street on the border of Kalispell and Evergreen. The prerelease center would house 90 males and would be fully operated by the Department of Corrections.

The proposed facility has drawn controversy from Flathead County residents voicing concerns about the project during public meetings.